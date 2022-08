Corporate Deal

Eaton Corp., a Dublin-based power management company, was counseled by White & Case; McCann FitzGerald; and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek NV in a debt offering valued at $2 billion. Underwriters for the issuance included BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Loop Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities, counseled by Shearman & Sterling. The Shearman & Sterling team included partners Marwa Elborai and Kristen Garry.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 9:18 AM