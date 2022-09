Corporate Deal

WhiteLab Genomics, an artificial intelligence-focused gene and cell therapy software developer, announced that it has secured $10 million in a funding round led by Omnes Capital and Debiopharm. Paris-based Omnes Capital was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Geoffroy Pineau-Valencienne. Counsel information for WhiteLab Genomics was not immediately available.

September 16, 2022, 8:17 AM