Hubbell Inc. has agreed to acquire Systems Control, a substation control and relay panels manufacturer, from private investment firm Comvest Partners. The transaction, announced Nov. 6, is expected to close by the end of this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Systems Control, which is based in Iron Mountain, Michigan, was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team.

November 10, 2023, 9:41 AM

