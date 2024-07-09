Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire biopharmaceutical company Morphic Holding for approximately $3.2 billion. The transaction, announced July 8, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Keri Schick Norton, Sarkis Jebejian and Steven Choi. Morphic Holding, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was represented by a Fenwick & West team including partners Effie Toshav, Doug Cogen, David Michaels, Victoria Lupu, Rob Freedman and Julia Forbess. Goodwin Procter represented Centerview Partners, which acted as financial adviser to Morphic Holding. The Goodwin Procter team was led by partners Stuart Cable, James Matarese and Blake Liggio.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 09, 2024, 2:33 PM