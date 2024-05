Corporate Deal

Comcast was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt issuance valued at $3.25 billion. The Davis Polk team included partners Stephen Byeff, John Meade and Patrick Sigmon. Cahill Gordon & Reindel represented underwriters Barclays and Citigroup.

Telecommunications

May 24, 2024, 9:55 AM

