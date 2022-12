Corporate Deal

LiDAR sensor developer Quanergy Systems Inc. announced that the company filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and intends to pursue a sale of the business under section 363 of the bankruptcy code. Sunnyvale, California-based Quanergy is advised by Cooley and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

December 14, 2022, 9:17 AM