Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $300 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 18 by Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries, an outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer. The notes come due 2030. The Latham team was led by partners Andrew Blumenthal, Greg Rodgers and Brittany Ruiz.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 22, 2024, 1:13 PM

nature of claim: /