Corporate Deal

Anthology has sold Blackboard K-12 to education platform Finalsite in a deal guided by Milbank and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Anthology was represented by Milbank. Glastonbury, Connecticut-based Finalsite was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partners John Pollack and Lilit Voskanyan.

Technology

September 19, 2022, 12:21 PM