Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by KKR & Co. have agreed to acquire flow and motion control products designer and manufacturer CIRCOR International Inc. for approximately $1.6 billion in cash. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based KKR was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jennifer Perkins, Edward J. Lee, Chelsea Darnell and Lukas Richards. CIRCOR, which is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was represented by Ropes & Gray. Sullivan & Cromwell represented the financial advisers to CIRCOR, which were Evercore and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The S&C team included New York-based partners Stephen M. Kotran and Melissa Sawyer.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 8:37 AM

nature of claim: /