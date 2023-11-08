Corporate Deal

Funds managed by CapVest Partners have acquired H.I.G Capital portfolio company and aftermarket transportation and household fluids manufacturer and distributor, Recochem Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based CapVest was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners David Arnold, Andrew Gray, Patrick Sandor and Neil Townsend. H.I.G. Capital, which is based in Miami, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery and Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

November 08, 2023, 10:53 AM

