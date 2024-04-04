Corporate Deal

Genmab A/S has agreed to acquire ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, for $1.8 billion in cash. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Copenhagen, Denmark-based Genmab was advised by Shearman & Sterling; Simmons & Simmons; and Kromann Reumert. The Shearman & Sterling team was led by partners Clare O’Brien and Derrick Lott. ProfoundBio, which is based in Woodinville, Washington, was represented by the Jun He Law Offices; Travers Thorp Alberga; and a Cooley team led by partners Ruomu Li, Patrick Loofbourrow, Rama Padmanabhan and Rowook Park.

