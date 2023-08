Corporate Deal

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of payments company Plastiq Inc. in a deal guided by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Priority Technology was advised by Troutman Pepper. Counsel information for Plastiq, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 8:43 AM

nature of claim: /