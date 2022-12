Corporate Deal

ArentFox Schiff advised Anderson Autos of Thousand Oaks on the sale of five dealerships to Swickard Auto Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The ArentFox team was led by partners Aaron Jacoby and David Meyer. Swickard Auto, which is based in Gladstone, Oregon, was represented by a Tonkon Torp LLP team led by partner Michael Fletcher.

Automotive

December 15, 2022, 8:09 AM