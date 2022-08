Corporate Deal

PSG Equity LLC announced that it has placed a strategic investment in cloud-based Apple device management provider Addigy Inc. in a deal guided by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based PSG Equity was advised by a Weil Gotshal team. Addigy Inc., which is based in Miami, was represented by Reinhart Boerner.

Technology

August 17, 2022, 8:59 AM