Corporate Deal

Powen Engineering Pte. Ltd., a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management, was counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright in a debt offering valued at 120 million euros ($130 million). Barclays, acting as the underwriter, was advised Hogan Lovells. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christian Lambie.

Investment Firms

January 31, 2024, 11:03 AM

nature of claim: /