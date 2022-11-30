Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Greenbriar Equity Group have agreed to invest to combine Paradigm Precision, a complex machining and assembly provider for engine manufacturers, also currently majority owned by funds managed by Carlyle and Whitcraft Group. The transaction, announced Nov. 30, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based CD&R is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Christopher Anthony, Paul Bird and Spencer Gilbert. Paradigm Precision and Carlyle are represented by Latham & Watkins. Kirkland & Ellis is counseling Whitcraft and Greenbriar.

