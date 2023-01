Corporate Deal

Mangoceuticals Inc., a telemedicine services provider, filed with the SEC on Jan. 13 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Dallas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by the Loev Law Firm partner David M. Loev. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 7:41 AM