Corporate Deal

CACI International has agreed to acquire Azure Summit Technology, an engineering company that develops technology and software for national security missions, for $1.275 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 16, is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Reston, Virginia-based CACI was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Stephen Glover and Alexander Orr. Counsel information for Azure Summit, which is based in Fairfax, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 17, 2024, 7:39 AM