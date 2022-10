Corporate Deal

Credit Bureau Connection, backed by private equity firm Capstreet, announced that it has acquired credit technology provider CreditDriver. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fresno, California-based Credit Bureau was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Robert Jacobson, Rosalind Kruse and Andrew Thomison. Counsel information for CreditDriver Solutions, which is based in Lakeland, Florida, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 26, 2022, 9:00 AM