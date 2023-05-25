Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trust Global Net Lease Inc. has agreed to acquire the Necessity Retail REIT Inc., which buys and manages shopping center properties, for $375 million. With the deal, certain external asset and property management functions currently performed by asset manager AR Global LLC will become internally managed. The transaction, announced May 23, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based Global Net was advised by Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler. Necessity Retail, headquartered in New York, was counseled by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. New York-based AR Global was advised by a Paul, Weiss team led by partners Jeffrey D. Marell, Ross A. Fieldston and Megan Spelman.

Real Estate

May 25, 2023, 11:56 AM

