Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, was counseled by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. Cravath, Swaine & Moore advised underwriters BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities. The notes come due 2034.

February 07, 2024, 9:03 AM

