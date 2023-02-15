Corporate Deal

Oncology company Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have entered an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of clinical stage antibody drug conjugate. Shijiazhuang, China-based CSPC Megalith was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partner Matt Karlyn. Counsel information for Corbus Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Norwood, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 15, 2023, 8:45 AM