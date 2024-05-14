Corporate Deal

Squarespace Inc.,a software as a service for website building, has agreed to go private by Permira Advisers in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion. New York-based Squarespace was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. London-based Permira was advised by Latham & Watkins. The special committee of the Squarespace board of directors was counseled by Richards, Layton & Finger. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is acting as legal counsel to Anthony Casalena, the found and CEO of Squarespace. Investors General Atlantic and Accel were counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cooley, respectively. Paul Hastings advised Blackstone, Ares and Blue Owl, which acted as joint lead arrangers on the debt financing.

Investment Firms

May 14, 2024, 9:39 AM

nature of claim: /