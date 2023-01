Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright is advising a coordinating committee of secured lenders and agents in connection with the restructuring and emergence of offshore infrastructure asset owner and operator, Altera Infrastructure LP, from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Norton Rose team included partners Eleanor Martin, David Rosenzweig and Kristian Gluck. Counsel information for Altera Infrastructure, which is based in Westhill, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Energy

January 10, 2023, 7:48 AM