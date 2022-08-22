Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Adelis Equity Partners, alongside Adelis Equity Partners Fund III and the Adelis team, have raised a fund continuation vehicle to acquire SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID), a microbiological diagnostic product manufacturer. In connection with the transaction, SSID completed a transformational acquisition of Virginia-based gastrointestinal diagnostics company TechLab Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based Adelis Equity was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; White & Case; Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; and other European firms.

August 22, 2022, 9:28 AM