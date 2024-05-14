Corporate Deal

Takeda and AC Immune SA announced the establishment of a partnership on Monday in which Takeda will receive an exclusive option to license global rights to ACI-24.060, an active immunotherapy designed to delay or slow Alzheimer’s disease progression. Lausanne, Switzerland-based AC Immune was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners David Bauer, Arthur Burke, Derek Dostal and Patrick Sigmon. Counsel information for Takeda, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 14, 2024, 10:11 AM

