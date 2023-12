Corporate Deal

Antofagasta plc, acting through a wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired a minority ownership stake in precious metals mining company Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Antofagasta was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that included partners Jeffrey Lewis, Michael Dayan, Adam Fleisher and Adam Brenneman. Counsel information for Compania de Minas, which is based in Lima, Peru, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 18, 2023, 11:33 AM

nature of claim: /