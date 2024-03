Corporate Deal

Patient Square Capital has agreed to acquire NanoString Technologies, a provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, for $220 million. Menlo Park, California-based Patient Square was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. NanoString, which is based in Seattle, was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

March 11, 2024, 2:56 PM

