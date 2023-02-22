Corporate Deal

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has agreed to sell a portion of its remaining Eagle Ford shale oil asset to INEOS Energy for $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy was advised by a Haynes and Boone team that included partners Kraig Grahmann, Stephen Grant, Jeremy Kennedy, Brandon McCoy and Mary Mendoza. Counsel information was not available for London-based INEOS Energy.

Energy

February 22, 2023, 12:33 PM