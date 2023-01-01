Corporate Deal

Cargill has agreed to acquire soybean processor Owensboro Grain Co. in a deal guided by Jones Day and Baker McKenzie. The transaction, announced Nov. 28, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Cargill is advised by a Jones Day team led by merger and acquisitions practice leader James Dougherty and partner Dotun Obadina. Owensboro Grain, which is based in Owensboro, Kentucky, is represented by Baker McKenzie. The Baker McKenzie team is led by partner Dieter Schmitz.