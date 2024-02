Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Bernhard Capital Partners on an agreement in which its portfolio company, Delta Utilities, will acquire natural gas distribution operations in Louisiana and Mississippi from CenterPoint Energy. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Bill Benitez, Rob Goodin and Daniel Cadis. Counsel information for Houston-based CenterPoint Energy was not immediately available.

February 21, 2024, 6:17 PM

