Corporate Deal

Cadence Design Systems, an electronic systems design company, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt issuance valued at $2.5 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Tad Freese and Salvatore Vanchieri. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Technology

September 09, 2024, 9:47 AM