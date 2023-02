Corporate Deal

Ariel Alternatives has secured $1.45 billion after announcing the close of its inaugural fund, Project Black LP. New York-based Ariel Alternatives was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Greenberg Traurig advised Project Black in connection with its acquisition of Sorenson, a communications provider for people who are deaf, in April 2022. The Willkie Farr team was advised by partner A. Mark Getachew.

Investment Firms

February 02, 2023, 9:08 AM