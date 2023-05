Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin counseled Resolution Life US Holdings Inc. in its strategic agreement with Farmers New World Life Insurance Co., a life insurance subsidiary of Farmer’s Group. The Sidley team included partners Bradley Drake, Jonathan Kelly, Vincent Onorato and Chad Vance. Counsel information for Bellevue, Washington-based Farmers New World was not immediately available

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /