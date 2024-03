Corporate Deal

Motorola Solutions was counseled by Winston & Strawn in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.3 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., Mizuho Financial Group and TD Securities. The Davis Polk team included partner Byron Rooney.

March 27, 2024, 11:26 AM

