Corporate Deal

SilverBow Resources Inc. has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Texas-based DeWitt and Gonzales counties from an undisclosed seller for $87 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Houston-based SilverBow Resources is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Stephen Olson.

Energy

October 04, 2022, 9:36 AM