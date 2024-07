Corporate Deal

DLA Piper has advised asset and investment manager Cabot Properties in connection with the acquisition of logistics property conneKT 34 from Scannell Kitzingen 118 GmbH. The DLA Piper team was led by partners Dr. Martin Haller and Dr. Manuel Indlekofer. Germany-based Scannell Kitzingen was advised by a CMS team including partners Philipp Schonnenbeck and Dr. Franz Maurer.

Real Estate

July 05, 2024, 2:57 PM