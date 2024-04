Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells has guided leading Germany-based energy company Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG in connection with its acquisition of WESTFA Energy GmbH, including all subsidiaries and shareholdings, from Adeleon Familienholding GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hogan Lovells team included partners Matthias Hirschmann and Christian Ritz. Counsel information for Adeleon was not immediately available.

Energy

April 10, 2024, 2:01 PM

