Corporate Deal

Skubbs Holdings Ltd., an app development and platform ad services provider, filed a registration statement with the SEC on March 1 to raise approximately $8 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Conyers Dill & Pearman and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The team includes Morgan Lewis partner William Ho. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities, are represented by Sheppard Mullin partners Stephen Cohen and Richard Friedman.

Technology

March 05, 2024, 11:41 AM

nature of claim: /