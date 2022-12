Corporate Deal

Berkeley Lights has agreed to acquire biotech company IsoPlexis for for an all-stock consideration of $58 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Emeryville, California-based Berkeley Lights is advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. IsoPlexis, which is based in Branford, Connecticut, is represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Andrew C. Elken and Richard Hall.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 22, 2022, 8:54 AM