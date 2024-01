Corporate Deal

Spark Networks, a social dating platform known for its Zoosk, EliteSingles and ChristianMingle brands, was counseled by Brinkmann & Partner Rechtsanwalte in a debt offering valued at $24 million. The board of directors of Spark Networks were advised by a Jones Day team led by partners My Linh Vu-Gregoire, Dan Moss, Ivo Posluschny and David Torborg.

January 10, 2024, 11:57 AM

