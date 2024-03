Corporate Deal

United States Steel has placed a strategic investment in Freespace Robotics, a robotic storage and retrieval systems manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburgh-based United States Steel was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Zachary Brecheisen. Counsel information for Freespace Robotics, which is based in Pittsburgh, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 12, 2024, 12:27 PM

nature of claim: /