Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has counseled JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $256.5 million. The issuance was announced Oct. 30 by Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble. The Fried Frank team included partners Andrew B. Barkan, Daniel J. Bursky and Joseph E. Fox.

November 06, 2023, 9:59 AM

