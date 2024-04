Corporate Deal

Sumeru Equity Partners announced that it has placed a $109 million growth capital investment in Aerospike, an NoSQL database provider. San Mateo, California-based Sumeru Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Adam Phillips and Kady Reese. Counsel information for Aerospike, which is based in Mountain View, California, was not immediately available.

April 08, 2024, 11:49 AM

