Corporate Deal

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A announced a $326 million partnership on Monday. San Diego-based Gossamer Bio was represented by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Steven Chinowsky, Heather Deixler, Patrick English, Kevin Reyes and Kirt Switzer. Counsel information was not immediately available for Parma, Italy-based Chiesi Farmaceutici.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 08, 2024, 5:27 PM

nature of claim: /