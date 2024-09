Corporate Deal

Baker Botts has guided Liberty Latin America Ltd. in connection with its acquisition of EchoStar's spectrum assets in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $225 million. Denver-based Liberty Latin was advised by a Baker Botts team that includes partners Matthew Adler, Paul Cuomo, Jon Lobb, James Marshall and Nicole Perez.

Telecommunications

September 05, 2024, 11:11 AM