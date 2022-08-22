Corporate Deal

Veterinary services platform EverVet Partners, a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital, has received an investment and other related financing arrangements from private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Philadelphia-based EverVet was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Harold Birnbaum, Ethan Goldman, John Perry, Pritesh Shah and Veronica Wissel. Counsel information for Freeman Spogli, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 22, 2022, 8:51 AM