A special committee of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s independent board of directors have received a non-binding proposal from Liberty Media Corp. to separate the assets and liabilities attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The special committee was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Michael Diz, William Regner and Katherine Taylor. Counsel information for Liberty Media was not immediately available.

September 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

