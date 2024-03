Corporate Deal

Siolta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics that target the core drivers of disease, has secured $12 million in a Series C funding round co-led by SymBiosis and Khosla Ventures. San Carlos, California-based Siolta was advised by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team including partner Daniel Zimmermann. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

