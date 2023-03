Corporate Deal

Via, a transit and logistics tech company, has purchased Citymapper in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Via was advised by a Skadden Arps team that included partners Ryan Dzierniejko and Blair Thetford. Counsel information for London-based Citymapper was not immediately available.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 1:19 PM

nature of claim: /